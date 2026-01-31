Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Opscompass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
SMBs and mid-market teams drowning in multi-cloud sprawl need Opscompass IT Asset Inventory because it actually maps asset relationships across on-premises and cloud environments in real time instead of delivering stale spreadsheets. The tool covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, the foundational asset and risk assessment functions that most inventory tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you're an enterprise expecting turnkey integrations with your existing ITSM platform; Opscompass is lean and operates best when you're willing to own the data hygiene.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Opscompass IT Asset Inventory for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Opscompass IT Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Opscompass IT Asset Inventory differentiates with Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is developed by Opscompass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Opscompass IT Asset Inventory serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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