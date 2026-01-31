Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in shadow assets will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for Discovery because it actually normalizes hardware and software inventory across passive and active scans instead of dumping raw data into your lap. The tool covers NIST ID.AM asset management directly, which matters when your CMDB is stale and you need a single source of truth before you can do anything else in your security program. Skip this if your organization is small enough that manual spreadsheets work or if you need discovery that also handles vulnerability assessment in one platform; Ivanti deliberately stops at inventory and dependency mapping.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Ivanti Neurons for Discovery for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery: IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Ivanti Neurons for Discovery differentiates with Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Ivanti Neurons for Discovery serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox