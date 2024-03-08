Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
IntelligenceX is a free digital risk protection tool. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
I need to flag an issue with the data provided. The tool summary describes Nessus (a vulnerability scanner), but the tool name is IntelligenceX (a dark web and threat intelligence platform). These are fundamentally different products in different categories. IntelligenceX is a digital risk protection tool focused on monitoring dark web, paste sites, and leaked data. Nessus is a vulnerability scanner. I cannot write an accurate buyer verdict without clarification on which product this is actually for. Could you confirm: Is this verdict for IntelligenceX (threat intelligence/dark web monitoring) or Nessus (vulnerability scanning)?
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing IntelligenceX vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
IntelligenceX: Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
IntelligenceX and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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