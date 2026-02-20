InCountry Email: Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws. built by InCountry. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenized placeholder replacement with plaintext personal data values within the recipient's country, Routing of outbound emails through in-country SMTP servers for data localization, Compliance with local personal data storage and residency regulations..

MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention: Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention. built by MX Layer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inbound and outbound email scanning, File attachment inspection, Policy-based detection using keywords, patterns, file hashes, and dictionaries..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.