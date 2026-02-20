Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent: Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Code commit analysis correlated with developer secure coding proficiency, AI-generated code detection and analysis, Policy enforcement to log, warn, or block pull requests based on security proficiency..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.