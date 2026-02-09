Hardshell

Enterprise security teams defending AI systems against training data poisoning need Hardshell because it's one of the few tools that actually stops attacks at the data layer rather than trying to patch compromised models after the fact. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 areas tied to data supply chain risk, with particular strength in PR.DS data security and ID.RA risk assessment for AI workloads. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI training at scale or treats model security as an afterthought to deployment hardening; Hardshell assumes you're already thinking about data integrity as a foundational control.