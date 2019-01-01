Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
@hapi/crumb is a free api security tool. Orca API Security is a commercial api security tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Hapi framework teams who need lightweight CSRF protection without external dependencies should reach for @hapi/crumb; it integrates directly into request lifecycle with minimal configuration overhead. The tool has 170 GitHub stars and sees active maintenance within the hapi ecosystem, signaling real production adoption. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need CSRF defense that works across multiple frameworks; @hapi/crumb is purpose-built for hapi applications and won't generalize.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Orca API Security because its agentless discovery actually finds shadow APIs that escape your infrastructure inventory, not just catalog what you already know about. The SideScanning out-of-band collection method means you're monitoring without touching production workloads, which matters when you're running on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle simultaneously. Skip this if your primary concern is API runtime protection or threat response; Orca is built for asset discovery and drift detection, not blocking malicious API calls in flight.
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
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Common questions about comparing @hapi/crumb vs Orca API Security for your api security needs.
@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..
Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
@hapi/crumb is open-source with 170 GitHub stars. Orca API Security is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
@hapi/crumb and Orca API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: @hapi/crumb is Free while Orca API Security is Commercial, @hapi/crumb is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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