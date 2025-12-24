42Crunch API Protection is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. @hapi/crumb is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting microservices architectures should pick 42Crunch API Protection for its positive security model that enforces OpenAPI contracts at runtime, catching malformed requests before they reach application code. The tool covers all ten OWASP API vulnerabilities natively and deploys directly from CI/CD pipelines into containers and API gateways without requiring code changes. Skip this if you need a broader API management platform; 42Crunch is purpose-built for threat prevention, not governance or monetization.
Hapi framework teams who need lightweight CSRF protection without external dependencies should reach for @hapi/crumb; it integrates directly into request lifecycle with minimal configuration overhead. The tool has 170 GitHub stars and sees active maintenance within the hapi ecosystem, signaling real production adoption. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need CSRF defense that works across multiple frameworks; @hapi/crumb is purpose-built for hapi applications and won't generalize.
API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Protection vs @hapi/crumb for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..
@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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