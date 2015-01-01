Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Domain-based dark web monitoring, Leaked credential detection, Email address monitoring..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.