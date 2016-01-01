Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..

Hacksplaining for Teams: Security code and AI security training platform for developers. built by Hacksplaining. Core capabilities include Progress tracking, Single Sign-On (SSO), User management API..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.