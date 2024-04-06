Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GraphQL Beautifier is a free api security tool. Orca API Security is a commercial api security tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Burp Suite users who test GraphQL APIs regularly will value GraphQL Beautifier for one reason: it eliminates the tedious manual formatting that makes request payloads unreadable during penetration testing. The tool is free and has 33 GitHub stars, reflecting its niche but solid adoption among practitioners. Skip this if your team rarely touches GraphQL or if you need automated vulnerability detection; this is a formatting utility, not a scanner, and won't catch business logic flaws in your schema.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Orca API Security because its agentless discovery actually finds shadow APIs that escape your infrastructure inventory, not just catalog what you already know about. The SideScanning out-of-band collection method means you're monitoring without touching production workloads, which matters when you're running on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle simultaneously. Skip this if your primary concern is API runtime protection or threat response; Orca is built for asset discovery and drift detection, not blocking malicious API calls in flight.
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing GraphQL Beautifier vs Orca API Security for your api security needs.
GraphQL Beautifier: A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading..
Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GraphQL Beautifier and Orca API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: GraphQL Beautifier is Free while Orca API Security is Commercial, GraphQL Beautifier is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox