Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. GraphQL Beautifier is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
Burp Suite users who test GraphQL APIs regularly will value GraphQL Beautifier for one reason: it eliminates the tedious manual formatting that makes request payloads unreadable during penetration testing. The tool is free and has 33 GitHub stars, reflecting its niche but solid adoption among practitioners. Skip this if your team rarely touches GraphQL or if you need automated vulnerability detection; this is a formatting utility, not a scanner, and won't catch business logic flaws in your schema.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs GraphQL Beautifier for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
GraphQL Beautifier: A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Audit and GraphQL Beautifier serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: 42Crunch API Audit is Commercial while GraphQL Beautifier is Free, GraphQL Beautifier is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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