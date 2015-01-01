GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning of forums, marketplaces, and paste sites, Detection of compromised credentials and stolen accounts, Payment card data exposure monitoring..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.