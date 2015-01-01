Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by GoSecure. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to stop credential breaches before attackers use them internally will get the most from GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring. It continuously scans thousands of underground sources and ties findings directly to your organizational domains, then feeds prioritized alerts with remediation steps straight into your SOC workflow. Skip this if your threat model assumes breaches happen post-detection; Titan prioritizes the early warning phase and doesn't replace endpoint detection or incident response capabilities.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning of forums, marketplaces, and paste sites, Detection of compromised credentials and stolen accounts, Payment card data exposure monitoring..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with Continuous dark web scanning of forums, marketplaces, and paste sites, Detection of compromised credentials and stolen accounts, Payment card data exposure monitoring. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring is developed by GoSecure. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Key differences: GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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