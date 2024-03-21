Gatekeeper Library is a free policy management tool. I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers enforcing Kubernetes security policies at scale should choose Gatekeeper Library for its parameterized policy templates and native CRD integration, which let you define and extend controls without rebuilding from scratch. The 4,168 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams actually running this in production, not just evaluating it. This is free, so cost isn't a barrier, but skip it if your security team needs policy management divorced from Kubernetes,Gatekeeper is admission control for K8s clusters, not a centralized policy engine for your entire infrastructure.
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)
Industrial security teams building an ISMS from scratch will appreciate I-ISMS because it's free Word templates that actually map to IEC 62443 and ISO 27001 requirements instead of forcing you to hire a consultant or start blank. The 116 GitHub stars signal real adoption among OT practitioners who've validated the policy language against actual audits. Skip this if your organization already has a mature documentation baseline or needs automated compliance monitoring and continuous control testing; I-ISMS is a documentation framework, not a control execution platform.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling.
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Common questions about comparing Gatekeeper Library vs I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) for your policy management needs.
Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System): A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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