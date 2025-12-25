Allgress Policy Management: Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy lifecycle management from definition to publishing, Version control and archiving for policy documents, Microsoft Word document importer with formatting preservation..

I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System): A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.