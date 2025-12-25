Allgress Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Allgress. I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in policy sprawl across business units need Allgress Policy Management because it actually enforces version control and prevents the "which policy is current" chaos that kills compliance audits. The platform maps policies to controls and surfaces gaps visually, covering NIST GV.PO and GV.OV functions that most policy tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or runs a single flat policy structure; the multi-unit orchestration and attestation workflows are overkill for simpler shops.
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)
Industrial security teams building an ISMS from scratch will appreciate I-ISMS because it's free Word templates that actually map to IEC 62443 and ISO 27001 requirements instead of forcing you to hire a consultant or start blank. The 116 GitHub stars signal real adoption among OT practitioners who've validated the policy language against actual audits. Skip this if your organization already has a mature documentation baseline or needs automated compliance monitoring and continuous control testing; I-ISMS is a documentation framework, not a control execution platform.
Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking
A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Allgress Policy Management vs I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) for your policy management needs.
Allgress Policy Management: Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy lifecycle management from definition to publishing, Version control and archiving for policy documents, Microsoft Word document importer with formatting preservation..
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System): A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox