24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures is a commercial policy management tool by 24By7Security. I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures
Startups and SMBs that lack dedicated compliance staff should use 24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures to avoid writing policies from scratch; the vendor handles development, evaluation, and revision of security and privacy frameworks tied to specific regulatory requirements. The service directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Policy establishment function, which most early-stage teams skip entirely. Buyers expecting a self-service policy template library rather than vendor-led drafting and ongoing maintenance will be disappointed.
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)
Industrial security teams building an ISMS from scratch will appreciate I-ISMS because it's free Word templates that actually map to IEC 62443 and ISO 27001 requirements instead of forcing you to hire a consultant or start blank. The 116 GitHub stars signal real adoption among OT practitioners who've validated the policy language against actual audits. Skip this if your organization already has a mature documentation baseline or needs automated compliance monitoring and continuous control testing; I-ISMS is a documentation framework, not a control execution platform.
Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures
A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling.
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Common questions about comparing 24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures vs I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) for your policy management needs.
24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures: Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures. built by 24By7Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Development of information security policies and procedures, Development of data privacy policies and procedures, Evaluation of existing policies for adequacy and thoroughness..
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System): A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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