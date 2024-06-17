Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security: AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.