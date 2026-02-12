Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security: AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.