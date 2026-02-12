Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Trend Micro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Trend Vision One's AI assistant that actually reduces manual investigation time instead of just adding another dashboard. The platform covers detection through incident response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud in one pane, and its deepfake detection addresses a genuine gap most competitors ignore. Skip this if your primary need is compliance automation or you're locked into a point-tool architecture; Trend Vision One prioritizes detection and response over the recovery and assessment phases of incident management.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security: AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security differentiates with AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security is developed by Trend Micro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz integrates with LangGraph, AutoGen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LlamaIndex and 6 more. Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security integrates with NVIDIA Morpheus. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Wiz and Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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