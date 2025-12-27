Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FortifyData Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by FortifyData. ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FortifyData Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged cloud infrastructure will get the most from FortifyData Attack Surface Management because it combines automatic external discovery with internal agent-based detection, catching assets competitors' ASM platforms miss. The hourly threat intelligence feed integration and dynamic risk prioritization mean you're not just inventorying assets, you're acting on the ones that actually matter. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows integrated into the platform itself; FortifyData excels at finding and ranking, not at ticketing and tracking patches.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
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Common questions about comparing FortifyData Attack Surface Management vs ImmuniWeb® Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
FortifyData Attack Surface Management: ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment..
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FortifyData Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment. ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring.
FortifyData Attack Surface Management is developed by FortifyData. ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FortifyData Attack Surface Management and ImmuniWeb® Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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