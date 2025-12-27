FortifyData Attack Surface Management: ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment..

ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.