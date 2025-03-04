Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. FortifyData Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by FortifyData. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
FortifyData Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged cloud infrastructure will get the most from FortifyData Attack Surface Management because it combines automatic external discovery with internal agent-based detection, catching assets competitors' ASM platforms miss. The hourly threat intelligence feed integration and dynamic risk prioritization mean you're not just inventorying assets, you're acting on the ones that actually matter. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows integrated into the platform itself; FortifyData excels at finding and ranking, not at ticketing and tracking patches.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs FortifyData Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
FortifyData Attack Surface Management: ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. FortifyData Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote. FortifyData Attack Surface Management is developed by FortifyData. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and FortifyData Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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