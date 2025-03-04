Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..

FortifyData Attack Surface Management: ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.