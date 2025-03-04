Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs ImmuniWeb® Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote. ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and ImmuniWeb® Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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