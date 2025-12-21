Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. FortifyData Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by FortifyData. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
FortifyData Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged cloud infrastructure will get the most from FortifyData Attack Surface Management because it combines automatic external discovery with internal agent-based detection, catching assets competitors' ASM platforms miss. The hourly threat intelligence feed integration and dynamic risk prioritization mean you're not just inventorying assets, you're acting on the ones that actually matter. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows integrated into the platform itself; FortifyData excels at finding and ranking, not at ticketing and tracking patches.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs FortifyData Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
FortifyData Attack Surface Management: ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in shadow it detection. Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans, Risk-based scoring and prioritization. FortifyData Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. FortifyData Attack Surface Management is developed by FortifyData. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and FortifyData Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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