Formal Protocol Security: Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies. built by Formal. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores and APIs, Real-time data access logging and session management, Automated PII and PHI data classification..

IBM Guardium: Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance. built by IBM. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across cloud and SaaS environments, Real-time data access monitoring and threat detection, Automated compliance workflows and reporting for GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.