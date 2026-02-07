Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..

IBM Guardium: Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance. built by IBM. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across cloud and SaaS environments, Real-time data access monitoring and threat detection, Automated compliance workflows and reporting for GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.