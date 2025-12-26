Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting APIs and microservices should pick F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF for its behavioral ML-based bot and Layer 7 DoS detection, which catches attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The tool covers all four major API protocols (GraphQL, REST, XML, GWT) with granular policies designed for distributed architectures, and deploys hybrid across AWS, Azure, and GCP without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your primary concern is CSPM or runtime container security; BIG-IP is application-focused and won't replace your infrastructure monitoring.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs in Kubernetes environments should pick Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for its native container deployment and real-time API-layer threat detection, which catches request-level attacks that perimeter WAFs miss. The hybrid SaaS model means you're not managing infrastructure, and NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms continuous monitoring and incident characterization are built in, not bolted on. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale or you need advanced threat intelligence feeds; Wallarm's Layer 7 DDoS protection works for standard volumetric attacks, but it's not a replacement for a dedicated DDoS scrubbing service.
WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats
Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats
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Common questions about comparing F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF vs Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF: WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats. built by F5. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection..
Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP: Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF differentiates with Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP differentiates with OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is developed by F5. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF and Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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