Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs in Kubernetes environments should pick Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for its native container deployment and real-time API-layer threat detection, which catches request-level attacks that perimeter WAFs miss. The hybrid SaaS model means you're not managing infrastructure, and NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms continuous monitoring and incident characterization are built in, not bolted on. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale or you need advanced threat intelligence feeds; Wallarm's Layer 7 DDoS protection works for standard volumetric attacks, but it's not a replacement for a dedicated DDoS scrubbing service.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP: Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in layer 7 ddos protection. Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP differentiates with OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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