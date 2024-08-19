Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.

Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP

SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs in Kubernetes environments should pick Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for its native container deployment and real-time API-layer threat detection, which catches request-level attacks that perimeter WAFs miss. The hybrid SaaS model means you're not managing infrastructure, and NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms continuous monitoring and incident characterization are built in, not bolted on. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale or you need advanced threat intelligence feeds; Wallarm's Layer 7 DDoS protection works for standard volumetric attacks, but it's not a replacement for a dedicated DDoS scrubbing service.