Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting APIs and microservices should pick F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF for its behavioral ML-based bot and Layer 7 DoS detection, which catches attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The tool covers all four major API protocols (GraphQL, REST, XML, GWT) with granular policies designed for distributed architectures, and deploys hybrid across AWS, Azure, and GCP without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your primary concern is CSPM or runtime container security; BIG-IP is application-focused and won't replace your infrastructure monitoring.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF: WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats. built by F5. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF differentiates with Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector integrates with Terraform, Postman. F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, Salesforce and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai App & API Protector and F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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