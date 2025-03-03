A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF: WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats. built by F5. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.