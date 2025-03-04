F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP): Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense..

Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform: AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply)..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.