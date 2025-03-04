Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)
Enterprise security and infrastructure teams managing APIs across hybrid deployments should prioritize F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform for its single policy engine that eliminates the sprawl of managing WAF rules separately in cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. The platform's programmable data planes and centralized analytics span PR.PS and PR.IR coverage, meaning you're not choosing between delivery performance and security posture. Skip this if your organization runs primarily SaaS applications with minimal API exposure; you'll pay for orchestration capabilities you don't need.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform for its managed SOC and autonomous remediation engine, which handles both discovery and patching without requiring expert tuning. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 areas across identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and asset management for organizations managing sprawling API and web application inventories. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or require on-premises deployment; AppTrana is cloud-native and optimized for outsourced security operations, not for teams building internal detection workflows.
Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments
AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS
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Common questions about comparing F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) vs Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP): Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense..
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform: AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply)..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense. Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform differentiates with Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply).
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is developed by F5. Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) and Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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