Exostar PolicyPro is a commercial policy management tool by Exostar. Gatekeeper Library is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Defense contractors and supply chain vendors managing CMMC compliance will find PolicyPro's questionnaire-driven approach saves months versus drafting policies from scratch, since the AI learns your existing control framework and regenerates policies as standards evolve. The tool covers CMMC Levels 1 through 3 with pre-built libraries aligned to NIST SP 800-171, eliminating the guesswork on what documentation actually satisfies auditors. Skip this if your organization needs policy management integrated with access controls or incident response workflows; PolicyPro owns the policy creation layer and stops there.
Platform engineers enforcing Kubernetes security policies at scale should choose Gatekeeper Library for its parameterized policy templates and native CRD integration, which let you define and extend controls without rebuilding from scratch. The 4,168 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams actually running this in production, not just evaluating it. This is free, so cost isn't a barrier, but skip it if your security team needs policy management divorced from Kubernetes,Gatekeeper is admission control for K8s clusters, not a centralized policy engine for your entire infrastructure.
AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
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Common questions about comparing Exostar PolicyPro vs Gatekeeper Library for your policy management needs.
Exostar PolicyPro: AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies. built by Exostar. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Guided policy generation via questionnaire-based workflow (no static templates), Pre-built policy library aligned to CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, AI-powered policy optimization using existing documents as context..
Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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