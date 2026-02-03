DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection: Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.