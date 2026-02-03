Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DTEX AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need DTEX AI Security to stop data leaks before they happen; it's the only tool that actually monitors what your employees are feeding to ChatGPT and Claude, then blocks the risky stuff in real time. The platform covers both asset discovery and continuous monitoring across your GenAI stack with integrations to Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Splunk already in place, so you're not bolting on another orphaned tool. Skip this if you're looking for a preventative approach to GenAI governance before adoption happens; DTEX assumes shadow AI already exists and you need to detect it.
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection
Security teams deploying internal GenAI applications need visibility into LLM interactions for prompt injection, data exfiltration, and jailbreak attempts,exactly what Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection does through near real-time log analysis with 25+ AI-specific threat detectors. The low false positive rate and automated risk triage mean your team spends time on actual incidents, not tuning alerts. Skip this if you're looking for broader AI governance or model supply chain security; SPLX owns the runtime detection layer only.
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps
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Common questions about comparing DTEX AI Security vs Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection for your ai threat detection needs.
DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection: Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DTEX AI Security differentiates with Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection differentiates with LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload.
DTEX AI Security is developed by DTEX Systems. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DTEX AI Security integrates with Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Splunk, AWS, Workday and 2 more. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection integrates with REST API, Large Language Models, Conversational platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DTEX AI Security and Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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