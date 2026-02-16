Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection: Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.