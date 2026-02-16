Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection
Security teams deploying internal GenAI applications need visibility into LLM interactions for prompt injection, data exfiltration, and jailbreak attempts,exactly what Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection does through near real-time log analysis with 25+ AI-specific threat detectors. The low false positive rate and automated risk triage mean your team spends time on actual incidents, not tuning alerts. Skip this if you're looking for broader AI governance or model supply chain security; SPLX owns the runtime detection layer only.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection: Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection differentiates with LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload.
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO integrates with Kubernetes, Docker. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection integrates with REST API, Large Language Models, Conversational platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acuvity RYNO and Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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