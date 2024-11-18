Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..

DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.