Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akto Secure AI Usage is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Akto. DTEX AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling employee AI tool adoption will get the most from Akto Secure AI Usage because it actually catches agentic assets and MCP servers running on endpoints, not just ChatGPT in a browser tab. The endpoint agent monitors across 80+ connectors with real-time interception of unsafe interactions, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions where most AI monitoring solutions stop at shallow SaaS discovery. Skip this if you're looking for a data loss prevention tool that happens to watch AI; Akto is built around the assumption that your AI risk sits at the endpoint, and that architectural choice limits its value for teams primarily concerned with SaaS AI compliance.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need DTEX AI Security to stop data leaks before they happen; it's the only tool that actually monitors what your employees are feeding to ChatGPT and Claude, then blocks the risky stuff in real time. The platform covers both asset discovery and continuous monitoring across your GenAI stack with integrations to Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Splunk already in place, so you're not bolting on another orphaned tool. Skip this if you're looking for a preventative approach to GenAI governance before adoption happens; DTEX assumes shadow AI already exists and you need to detect it.
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
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Common questions about comparing Akto Secure AI Usage vs DTEX AI Security for your ai threat detection needs.
Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..
DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akto Secure AI Usage differentiates with Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions. DTEX AI Security differentiates with Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions.
Akto Secure AI Usage is developed by Akto. DTEX AI Security is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akto Secure AI Usage and DTEX AI Security serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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