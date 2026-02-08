AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Witness Observe: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.