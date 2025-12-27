Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. FireMon Policy Workbench is a commercial policy management tool by FireMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing multi-vendor firewall estates will find FireMon Policy Workbench essential for reducing policy sprawl before it becomes a compliance liability. The platform validates policies against PCI DSS, NIST, and DORA frameworks during design rather than after deployment, which means fewer audit findings and faster change cycles; combined with ITSM integration, this addresses the GV.PO and PR.PS gaps most organizations ignore until a breach forces remediation. Skip this if your firewall estate is small or standardized on a single vendor's management suite; the value scales with complexity.
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
Firewall policy design and automation platform for network security teams
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Common questions about comparing Diligent Policy Manager vs FireMon Policy Workbench for your policy management needs.
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
FireMon Policy Workbench: Firewall policy design and automation platform for network security teams. built by FireMon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment-aware policy recommendations, Guided policy design workspace, Continuous validation against compliance frameworks..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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