Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..

FireMon Policy Workbench: Firewall policy design and automation platform for network security teams. built by FireMon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment-aware policy recommendations, Guided policy design workspace, Continuous validation against compliance frameworks..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.