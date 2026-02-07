24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures: Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures. built by 24By7Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Development of information security policies and procedures, Development of data privacy policies and procedures, Evaluation of existing policies for adequacy and thoroughness..

FireMon Policy Workbench: Firewall policy design and automation platform for network security teams. built by FireMon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment-aware policy recommendations, Guided policy design workspace, Continuous validation against compliance frameworks..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.