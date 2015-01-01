Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DigitalStakeout. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting threats across surface web, dark web, and social media will get real value from DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform because it actually indexes and searches dark web sources most competitors skip, cutting weeks out of incident response timelines. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, meaning you get continuous monitoring with automated indicator extraction rather than manual log review. Skip this if your team lacks bandwidth for alert triage; the AI classification helps, but DigitalStakeout is a threat intel aggregator, not an automated response engine, so you still own the investigation work downstream.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform: OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Real-time data collection from surface web, dark web, and social media, AI-powered data classification and sentiment analysis, Entity extraction and pivoting..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform differentiates with Real-time data collection from surface web, dark web, and social media, AI-powered data classification and sentiment analysis, Entity extraction and pivoting. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform is developed by DigitalStakeout. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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