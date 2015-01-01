DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform: OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Real-time data collection from surface web, dark web, and social media, AI-powered data classification and sentiment analysis, Entity extraction and pivoting..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.