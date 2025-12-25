Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify API Scanning is a commercial api security tool by Detectify. Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker is a commercial api security tool by Equixly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling API estates who need to find shadow APIs and broken object-level authorization before attackers do should run Detectify API Scanning. The tool's 330,000-payload library and randomized fuzzing methodology catch OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities that signature-based scanners routinely miss, and automated asset discovery means you're actually testing what you own rather than guessing. Skip this if your APIs are mostly SOAP or GraphQL; Detectify is built for REST and will feel narrow in those contexts.
Security teams managing sprawling API portfolios without dedicated API pentesting staff should pick Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker for its ability to run continuous breach simulations without hiring external red teamers. The platform maps your attack surface, executes OWASP Top 10 API tests, and identifies sensitive data exposure in one workflow, covering ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners treat as separate tools. Skip this if your APIs are largely internal and low-traffic; the automation and breach simulation value compounds when you're defending dozens of endpoints under compliance pressure.
Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing
AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Detectify API Scanning vs Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker for your api security needs.
Detectify API Scanning: Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints..
Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker: AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning. built by Equixly. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous API security scanning, OWASP Top 10 API risk-based testing, API attack surface mapping and inventory..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify API Scanning differentiates with Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints. Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker differentiates with AI-powered continuous API security scanning, OWASP Top 10 API risk-based testing, API attack surface mapping and inventory.
Detectify API Scanning is developed by Detectify. Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker is developed by Equixly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify API Scanning and Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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