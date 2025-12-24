Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Detectify API Scanning is a commercial api security tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Security teams managing sprawling API estates who need to find shadow APIs and broken object-level authorization before attackers do should run Detectify API Scanning. The tool's 330,000-payload library and randomized fuzzing methodology catch OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities that signature-based scanners routinely miss, and automated asset discovery means you're actually testing what you own rather than guessing. Skip this if your APIs are mostly SOAP or GraphQL; Detectify is built for REST and will feel narrow in those contexts.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs Detectify API Scanning for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
Detectify API Scanning: Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Scan differentiates with Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection. Detectify API Scanning differentiates with Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints.
42Crunch API Scan is developed by 42Crunch. Detectify API Scanning is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Scan and Detectify API Scanning serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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