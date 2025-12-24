42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..

Detectify API Scanning: Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.