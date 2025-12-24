42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

Detectify API Scanning: Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.