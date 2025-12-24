42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..

Detectify API Scanning: Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.