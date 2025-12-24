Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Protection is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Detectify API Scanning is a commercial api security tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting microservices architectures should pick 42Crunch API Protection for its positive security model that enforces OpenAPI contracts at runtime, catching malformed requests before they reach application code. The tool covers all ten OWASP API vulnerabilities natively and deploys directly from CI/CD pipelines into containers and API gateways without requiring code changes. Skip this if you need a broader API management platform; 42Crunch is purpose-built for threat prevention, not governance or monetization.
Security teams managing sprawling API estates who need to find shadow APIs and broken object-level authorization before attackers do should run Detectify API Scanning. The tool's 330,000-payload library and randomized fuzzing methodology catch OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities that signature-based scanners routinely miss, and automated asset discovery means you're actually testing what you own rather than guessing. Skip this if your APIs are mostly SOAP or GraphQL; Detectify is built for REST and will feel narrow in those contexts.
API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling
Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Protection vs Detectify API Scanning for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..
Detectify API Scanning: Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Protection differentiates with Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection. Detectify API Scanning differentiates with Dynamic payload fuzzing with randomized and rotated payloads, OpenAPI specification file import for scan configuration, Authentication configuration for protected API endpoints.
42Crunch API Protection is developed by 42Crunch. Detectify API Scanning is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Protection and Detectify API Scanning serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox