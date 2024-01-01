Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..

Polymer AI Security: Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.