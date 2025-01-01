AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.