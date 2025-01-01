Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Defend AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Straiker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Claude, Copilot, or GitHub Copilot at scale need Defend AI because prompt injection and data exfiltration happen at subsecond speeds, and your existing DLP won't catch them. The >98.1% accuracy rate and multimodal threat detection across text, code, and documents means you're actually blocking agent-level attacks rather than guessing. Skip this if your LLM usage is still experimental or confined to ChatGPT free tier; the ROI only works once agents are making decisions that touch sensitive systems.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Defend AI for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Defend AI differentiates with Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Defend AI is developed by Straiker founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. Defend AI integrates with claude code, microsoft copilot, claude cowork, chatgpt enterprise, github copilot. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and Defend AI serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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