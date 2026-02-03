DeepKeep is a commercial ai governance tool by DeepKeep. Enkrypt AI Policy Engine is a commercial ai governance tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to govern employee LLM use across public, internal, and embedded tools should evaluate DeepKeep first; it's the only platform that inspects both prompts and responses bidirectionally before and after model inference. Its NIST coverage in PR.AA and PR.DS reflects genuine access controls and data handling guardrails rather than monitoring theater. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem or lacks IT buy-in to enforce model allowlisting across your user base.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in AI governance policies will get real value from Enkrypt AI Policy Engine because it actually converts regulatory language into control code instead of leaving policy as static documents. The tool maps requirements clause-by-clause to enforcement points across dev, stage, and prod environments, which is the only way to prevent policies from becoming shelf-ware; pre-built frameworks for NIST, OWASP, and EU AI Act accelerate deployment for regulated industries. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational mandate, or if you need tight integration with your existing GRC platform.
Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions
Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls.
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Common questions about comparing DeepKeep vs Enkrypt AI Policy Engine for your ai governance needs.
DeepKeep: Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Centralized control over AI tool access and usage, Monitoring of public, internal, and embedded AI tools, Runtime AI firewall for prompt and response inspection..
Enkrypt AI Policy Engine: Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language policy to control conversion, PDF regulation ingestion and parsing, Clause-level traceability to source documents..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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