DeepKeep: Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Centralized control over AI tool access and usage, Monitoring of public, internal, and embedded AI tools, Runtime AI firewall for prompt and response inspection..

Enkrypt AI Policy Engine: Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language policy to control conversion, PDF regulation ingestion and parsing, Clause-level traceability to source documents..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.