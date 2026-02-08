AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Enkrypt AI Policy Engine is a commercial ai governance tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in AI governance policies will get real value from Enkrypt AI Policy Engine because it actually converts regulatory language into control code instead of leaving policy as static documents. The tool maps requirements clause-by-clause to enforcement points across dev, stage, and prod environments, which is the only way to prevent policies from becoming shelf-ware; pre-built frameworks for NIST, OWASP, and EU AI Act accelerate deployment for regulated industries. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational mandate, or if you need tight integration with your existing GRC platform.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls.
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Enkrypt AI Policy Engine for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Enkrypt AI Policy Engine: Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language policy to control conversion, PDF regulation ingestion and parsing, Clause-level traceability to source documents..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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