AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab. headquartered in United States..

Enkrypt AI Policy Engine: Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language policy to control conversion, PDF regulation ingestion and parsing, Clause-level traceability to source documents..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.