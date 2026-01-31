Accorian Securing AI: AI security advisory and assessment services for secure AI deployment. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HITRUST AI Risk Management Framework readiness and certification services, NIST AI Risk Management Framework alignment and implementation, ISO 42001 AI management systems certification support..

Enkrypt AI Policy Engine: Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language policy to control conversion, PDF regulation ingestion and parsing, Clause-level traceability to source documents..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.