DeepKeep Computer Vision: Secures data integrity of datasets for computer vision models. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Dataset integrity analysis for computer vision models, Security for object detection model datasets, Protection for people and street sign detection datasets..

Private AI PrivateGPT Headless: Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Detection and removal of 50+ PII entity types before sending data to LLMs, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in LLM responses, Runs entirely within the customer's own environment — no data shared externally..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.