DeepKeep Computer Vision: Secures data integrity of datasets for computer vision models. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Dataset integrity analysis for computer vision models, Security for object detection model datasets, Protection for people and street sign detection datasets..

Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.