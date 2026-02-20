Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant is a commercial ai data poisoning protection tool by Duality Technologies. Private AI PrivateGPT Headless is a commercial ai data poisoning protection tool by Private AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai data poisoning protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Duality Technologies AI Assistant
Enterprise security and data governance teams analyzing sensitive datasets will get real value from Duality Technologies AI Assistant because it lets analysts query encrypted data without decryption, eliminating the exposure window that makes data breaches costly. The tool uses FHE and differential privacy to keep data encrypted during computation, addresses the NIST PR.DS requirement directly, and runs on cloud infrastructure that handles multi-tenant environments. Skip this if your team needs real-time threat detection or incident response automation; Duality is a research and analytics tool, not a security operations platform.
Private AI PrivateGPT Headless
Organizations sending sensitive data to ChatGPT or other LLMs without an on-premises filter should evaluate Private AI PrivateGPT Headless, which detects and strips 50+ PII types before API calls leave your network, then restores them in responses without external data leakage. The on-premises deployment and HIPAA/GDPR/PCI DSS compliance support matter here; you're not trusting a vendor's promise that data won't be retained by OpenAI. Skip this if your use case doesn't involve third-party LLMs or if you need re-identification logic that handles complex, domain-specific entities beyond the standard PII set.
Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data.
Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Duality Technologies AI Assistant vs Private AI PrivateGPT Headless for your ai data poisoning protection needs.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..
Private AI PrivateGPT Headless: Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Detection and removal of 50+ PII entity types before sending data to LLMs, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in LLM responses, Runs entirely within the customer's own environment — no data shared externally..
Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant differentiates with Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations. Private AI PrivateGPT Headless differentiates with Detection and removal of 50+ PII entity types before sending data to LLMs, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in LLM responses, Runs entirely within the customer's own environment — no data shared externally.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant is developed by Duality Technologies. Private AI PrivateGPT Headless is developed by Private AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant and Private AI PrivateGPT Headless serve similar AI Data Poisoning Protection use cases: both are AI Data Poisoning Protection tools, both cover Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox