Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..

Private AI PrivateGPT Headless: Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Detection and removal of 50+ PII entity types before sending data to LLMs, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in LLM responses, Runs entirely within the customer's own environment — no data shared externally..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.